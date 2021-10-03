Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Intevac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Intevac by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.95. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

