Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

