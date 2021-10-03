Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ABG opened at $197.77 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.95 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

