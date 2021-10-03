suterusu (SUTER) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. suterusu has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $144,957.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.53 or 0.45342654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00118361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

