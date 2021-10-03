S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 317.3% in September

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a growth of 317.3% from the August 31st total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $46,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $94.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

