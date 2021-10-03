Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,900 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Athenex worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 306,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

