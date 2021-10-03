Swiss National Bank Buys 8,500 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 19,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $260,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,569 in the last three months. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XBiotech stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

XBiotech Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

