Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 949.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,089 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,551. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

