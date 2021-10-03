Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akouos were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 8.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.06. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

