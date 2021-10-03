Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

FLXN opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

