Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FRP were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FRP by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FRP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

