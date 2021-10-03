Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Syneos Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,282. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 786,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.