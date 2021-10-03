Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8,560.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

