Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

