Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 29.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 57.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 708,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.