Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,978,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

