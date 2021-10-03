Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after buying an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,879,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

