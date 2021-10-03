Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

