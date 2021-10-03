T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

