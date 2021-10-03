Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.62.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 2,696,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.