TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the August 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCLHF shares. Citigroup lowered TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TCLHF remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

