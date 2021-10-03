TD Securities Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

TSE CUF.UN opened at C$10.06 on Friday. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.41.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

