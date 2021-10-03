TD Securities Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

TSE CUF.UN opened at C$10.06 on Friday. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.41.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

