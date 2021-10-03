TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TTDKY stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

