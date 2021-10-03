Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 306,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.
About Teekay LNG Partners
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.