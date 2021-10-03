Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 306,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

