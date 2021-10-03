Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,948 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of Teladoc Health worth $144,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of TDOC opened at $126.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $124.57 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

