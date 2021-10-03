Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

