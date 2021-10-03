Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.24

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.67. Telstra shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 16,017 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLSYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Get Telstra alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.8813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.