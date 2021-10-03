Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 1%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28). 5,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 81,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of £80.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.10.
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
