Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 1%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28). 5,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 81,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £80.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.10.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

