Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 7,180,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,661,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

