Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.