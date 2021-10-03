Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $1,173.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,359.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,486.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $437.01 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $96,473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.