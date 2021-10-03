Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.03 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

