The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7095 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

