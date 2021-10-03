The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $6.06 on Friday, reaching $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average of $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.