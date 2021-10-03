The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $274,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

