The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also lead to substantial cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.59.

SCHW opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock valued at $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after purchasing an additional 479,150 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

