The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.88. 182,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

