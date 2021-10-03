The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Trimmed by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $380.00. 2,382,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.