The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $193,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

