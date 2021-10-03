The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 161,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,370. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

