The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 102,718 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

