The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $21.42

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $22.26. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 218 shares traded.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

