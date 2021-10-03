The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 34,629 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Universal Electronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $671.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.