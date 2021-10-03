The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 236,137 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.91% of Xperi worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after acquiring an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after acquiring an additional 635,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. Research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

