The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

