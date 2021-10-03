The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 380,003 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

