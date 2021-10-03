The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.99% of ModivCare worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.44 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

