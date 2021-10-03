The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 374,051 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 83.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $24,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.