The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.50. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,945. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.