The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perfom rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.71. The stock has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

